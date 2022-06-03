Looking forward to a fresh start in aged care

While the rest of Australia has adapted by now to a so-called COVID-normal life, the difficulties of the pandemic have not gone away for those of us who work in aged care. They continue to challenge us each day.
Aged care workers have had to overcome endless, previously unfathomable challenges including working in full PPE (personal protective equipment) while bearing the brunt of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks along with the every-day emotional and physical challenges of carrying out essential care tasks. This is not to mention continuing to do all that they can with limited resources due to a chronic lack of an appropriate level of federal funding - insufficient funding has persisted for decades.
One of the biggest challenges we continue to face is maintaining and growing a viable workforce, particularly in regional and rural locations. Aged care centres throughout the country are enduring critical workforce shortages as the difficulties presented by the pandemic are leaving many centres with unfilled rosters.
Those who are working to care for our more vulnerable older Australians do so with commitment, focus and great pride in what they do. But as CEO of a not-for-profit aged care organisation, I have to tell you that our nation's aged care workforce is weary.
The aged care sector has fought for many years to convince successive Australian governments to make the changes so badly needed to improve the lives of all who encounter aged care services. Whether they be the 1.3 million people receiving care each day, the 360,000 workers delivering this care, or the friends and family members of both.
An additional 78,000 aged care employees are needed within the next 10 years to meet the care needs of our growing ageing population. By 2050, it is predicted that 3.5 million Australians will be accessing aged care services, requiring a workforce of almost one million direct care workers.
Attracting the right people with the right caring attitude and providing them with appropriate training remains a challenge. A positive future must be shaped by significant and sustained improvements to the ways we as a country attract, train and retain a skilled aged care workforce.
I made a submission in support of the Work Value Case currently before the Fair Work Commission, seeking a significant wage rise for aged care workers. In my submission I made the point that this well-deserved wage increase needs to be fully funded by the government, as aged care providers simply cannot afford to pay any more and I was delighted to hear our new Prime Minister announce prior to the election that his government would fund any wage increase determined by the Commission. I look forward to this election promise coming to fruition.
This week we celebrated the achievements of 79 students of IRT Academy graduating with qualifications in aged care and I'm proud of the graduates who committed to completing their training to help meet the needs of older Australians.
For 25 years IRT Academy has trained thousands of people in aged care courses. Completing this coursework is tough and requires a positive attitude and commitment. For recent graduates it was made harder by the pandemic but they were not thwarted as they were supported in their commitment by the Academy's unwavering focus on supporting them to gain new, specialised skills and qualifications.
While restrictions and lockdowns stopped some in their tracks, it would have been easy for the Academy and the students to give up, but they didn't. They successfully adapted to deliver and receive programs virtually with students pursuing self-directed opportunities and digital, workplace-based and simulated experiences to stay the course and achieve their goals.
Each day I am inspired and motivated by the skilled and impressive people who dedicate their careers to caring for our older Australians ...
Given the current circumstances of the aged care sector it would be easy to despair over our future and abandon hope. But I do not. Each day I am inspired and motivated by the skilled and impressive people who dedicate their careers to caring for our older Australians and, like those at IRT Academy and the graduates, have overcome challenges to achieve success and deliver the best care possible.
Their compassion and commitment know no bounds and when I think of them I am driven to keep striving for improvements that will yield a thriving aged care workforce that is honoured with the respect it is so rightly owed. As the Albanese government settles into its new ministerial seats, I am ready and waiting to work with them to realise necessary change for the aged care sector. Now is not the time to give in. Now is the time for a fresh start with renewed vigour to get the job done and get it done right.
