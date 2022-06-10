Stroll to Sandon Point in Bulli

Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Don't compromise on location even if you desire a smaller home for a lower maintenance lifestyle.
This exceptional property is almost like a villa in its style but with no strata title and with a strong emphasis on outdoor living and entertaining.
Located within an approximately 250m stroll to Sandon Point and beach side bikepath, enjoy the north facing deck and courtyard with stunning coastal escarpment view to Austinmer and beyond.
Ideal for relaxing and entertaining, the open plan living with french doors open onto the alfresco space. The louvre enclosed deck on the western side provides additional outdoorliving to suit weather conditions.
Both bedrooms have built-in robes and there is a versatile study or sitting space as well.
An easy care 369sqm land area while an internally accessed garage is the only part with a common wall toneighbouring property.
Other features include ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and a second separate toilet.
Schools (both government and non-government) all within approx 500m and popular café and bus stop practically at your doorstep with Bulli Train Station and retail precinct about 1km away.
