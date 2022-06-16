Illawarra Mercury
Longtail tuna a pleasant surprise

June 16 2022 - 12:00am
Dinner sorted: Ross Zerk with a solid hard fighting mangrove jack released into ice slurry.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle says it has been pretty quiet on the fishing front due to the gale that blew for the better part of last week, but there were a few fish about off the rocks and beaches in more sheltered spots.

