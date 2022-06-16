Longtail tuna a pleasant surprise

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle says it has been pretty quiet on the fishing front due to the gale that blew for the better part of last week, but there were a few fish about off the rocks and beaches in more sheltered spots.
Off the rocks and when the wind wasn't blowing the dog off its chain, it was aiding anglers throwing metals and stickbaits off the rocks with some monster casts being put in albeit wind aided.
There have been plenty of longtail tuna being caught over the last month with solid fish up to 20 kilos pulled off the stones locally at places like Bass Point, Kiama and the more northern facing ledges up, under and near the Sea Cliff Bridge.
Very strange and unusual for these tuna to be on the South Coast, let alone at this time of year and in seeming quality numbers, but nobody is complaining.
Still, plenty of good sized bonito and salmon and tailor in the mix also as well as some good sized kings being pulled from the stones with fish up to 900mm taken from the above mentioned spots also.
There has been some excellent drummer and luderick fishing of late, especially in the sheltered bays and points and out of the southerly swell that has now abated.
Green weed is plentiful in all the usual haunts at present but the big seas may have pounded supplies, so just take what you need.
Drummer to 3 kilos were taken from the sheltered points from the swell using peeled prawns and cungie with a steady burley trail thrown in and around the washes.
This weekend should see the snapper guys trying their skills on the same rocks as the reds move in to scrounge a free feed.
Beaches have fished well prior to the swell with some good flatties and bream caught as well as salmon and tailor on ganged pillies and worm baits.
Metal slugs and surf poppers have been doing the damage on the salmon and tailor and yellowtail and squid whole or strips, have been accounting for plenty of school jews before the latest bump.
June 7 marked the 50th anniversary of the Wollongong Sportfishing Club's formation. Fifty years ago, Rod Harrison and Dennis Brown organised a meeting in a small hall at Figtree to float the idea of forming a new sportfishing club in the area.
Thirteen people attended (8 adults and 5 juniors) and as a result of tha, the Wollongong Sportfishing Club was born, with Rob Harrison, President, Dennis Brown, secretary and Frank Hemming as treasurer.
Three days later on June 10, the club was affiliated with the Australian National Sportfishing Association.
Over the ensuing 50 years the club has had many members and has been successful in its many exploits with members achieving State, National and International capture records, some of which still stand today.
Thanks to those founding members and all past and present members on making the club so strong and successful over those years.
Club details are on their Facebook page or www.wollongongsportfishingclub.weebly.com
Inland anglers are reminded that the annual fishing closure in trout streams came into force last Monday night and will continue until September 30, 2022.
Any form of fishing is prohibited in general trout streams, artificial fly and lure streams and trout spawning streams over this time.
Proving it is not in any "flowing water", anglers can however, continue to fish during the closure in general trout and artificial fly and lure dams, as well as in non-trout dams and rivers across the state. Visit https://fal.cn/3g00C for more info.
************************
The Rock Fishing Safety Amendment Bill passed the Upper House this week following lengthy and considerable consultation with the industry. The changes will save lives and educate participants who partake in the sport about the dangers of rock fishing.
The RFA of NSW has always advocated those anglers who fish the rocks, use and carry the appropriate safety gear, including suitable footwear and clothing and most importantly seek out the current weather forecasts, tidal information and swell and wind direction prior to leaving home and deciding which of their spots will be safe to fish.
Life jackets are one small part of the equation that anglers need to address on the rocks and too much emphasis is placed on this when in fact it does nothing to stop anglers ending up in the water.
The RFA of NSW has always wanted to see the testing and advising of rock anglers of other acceptable forms of safe fishing attire including wetsuits, fishing vests, and other personal floatation devices.
