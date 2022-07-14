With one eye on a national second division push, Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire said he wants a big turnout to his team's National Premier League clash with ladder-leaders Marconi Stallions at WIN Stadium on Friday night.
The Wolves come into their second-last home fixture of the season without a win in their last eight games. Wilkshire said the team are primed and ready for a tough game against the current benchmark of the league and he hopes it brings in the fans.
He said the time is now for fans to support the team with the potential of a national second division license on the horizon.
"To enable a national second division team you will needing the support of the people in the region. If it is to happen we will need the support of as many people as possible and we need everyone on board, there is no doubt about that. We've got two more home games left in the season and we're playing Marconi who are top of the table, it would be great to see people come out and support us. We want to put on a performance for people to enjoy," he said.
Wilkshire has been frank in his assessment of the team this season, frustrated that the side has not been able to put together a consistent 90 minute performance.
He said the side has had it all against them recent times, with the team only able to train with the ball once for less than an hour in the last two weeks due to the on-going wet weather wreaking havoc on sport locally.
"It's sort of summed up the season, it's been like that a lot this year and it has been extremely challenging but we've got to adapt and deal with what we've got," he said.
Wilkshire said injured defender Nick Littler may make his return from injury against Marconi but Darcy Madden looks set to miss the game due to a hamstring injury sustained last week.
The Wolves will be wearing their commemorative Indigenous jersey to celebrate NAIDOC Week in the game against Marconi.
