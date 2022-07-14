Aldi has opened a wine bar for two nights only.
Across Friday and Saturday nights, wine and cheese fans can visit The Trophy Room and try some of Aldi's wines and cheeses.
We got a look and taste ahead of opening night - so here is your sneak peek inside the Sydney venue.
The wine bar will be open to the public on July 15 and 16, with tickets priced at $4.41 each.
Customers are greeted on arrival with a gin cocktail, and the night then involves a tasting experience of Aldi's wines and cheeses.
If priced individually, glasses of wine would start at $0.83 for a Pinot Grigio, with the most expensive glass on the menu, a Pinot Noir from Otago in New Zealand, costing just $2.49.
The wines are paired with cheeses, including a triple cream brie from just $0.56 for a single serve, and a smooth blue cheese for $0.62.
Aldi says those who couldn't make it to Sydney could recreate the experience at home as all the products on offer at the Trophy Room were available in store.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
