Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All the photos of the farewell salute from the last Qantas 747-400 in 2021

By Greg Ellis
Updated July 23 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds arrived early at the HARS Aviation Museum and thousands more found vantage points around Wollongong and Shellharbour to farewell the last Qantas Boeing 747-400 a year and a day ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.