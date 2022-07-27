Illawarra Mercury
Australia Cup Rd of 32: Wollongong United v Green Gully

By Jordan Warren
July 27 2022 - 11:30am
How it happened: Australia Cup heartbreak for Wollongong United

The Illawarra Premier League club Wollongong United suffered Australia Cup heartbreak at the hands of NPL-Victoria powerhouse Green Gully SC in the round of 32 of the Australia Cup.

