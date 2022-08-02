Illawarra Mercury
Jasmine Greenwood clinches first Commonwealth Games gold medal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:24pm
DELIGHTED: Jasmine Greenwood poses with her gold medal. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The gold rush for South Coast athletes in Birmingham has continued, after Jasmine Greenwood secured victory in the women's 200m individual medley SM10 on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

