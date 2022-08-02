The gold rush for South Coast athletes in Birmingham has continued, after Jasmine Greenwood secured victory in the women's 200m individual medley SM10 on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Advertisement
The Figtree-born Para-athlete, who now lives in Sussex Inlet, claimed the gold medal in a time of 2.33.29 in Birmingham. Fellow Australian Keira Stephens took home bronze.
It was an impressive result for Greenwood, who made her Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 on the Gold Coast, where she reached the final in this event and the 100m breaststroke SB9.
The 17-year-old also picked up silver medal in Tokyo at last year's Paralympic Games, and claimed two bronze and one silver at this year's World Championships in Portugal.
Greenwood's win continues a great day for South Coast athletes in Birmingham on Wednesday (AEDT).
Wollongong swimming star Emma McKeon collected her fifth gold of the campaign, and also a bronze, while Luke Pople won gold in the 3x3 men's wheelchair basketball. Fellow Wollongong Roller Hawk Hannah Dodd claimed silver in the women's competition.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.