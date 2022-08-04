A Scottish gem in the heart of East Bowral has been officially listed for sale via an expression of interest campaign.
The Scottish Arms Hotel on Boardman Road, has been listed by HTL Property directors Blake Edwards and Sam Handy.
Advertisement
It has been operated by the Robertson family since it opened in 2007, and pays tribute to their heritage, as well as Scottish affiliations and events in the Highlands.
"With only one pub operating within the catchment and supporting close to 4000 residents, the Scottish Arms Hotel presents with compelling macro investment fundamentals for hoteliers looking for a safe and secure business with considerable upside levers," Mr Edwards said.
Industry experts said the estimated sale price was similar to the Moss Vale Hotel, which was recently sold by HTL Property.
The establishment includes a large beer garden, six gaming machines, a midnight liquor licence along with different dining areas and amenities.
According to the Scottish Arms Hotel's website, the land was used for cattle grazing before the establishment was built.
The interior was designed by the Robertson family in-house.
Its Scottish identity is not just seen through its décor - about 85,000 bricks were laid by two gentleman from Scotland.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.