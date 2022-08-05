Enjoy grand proportions

Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
This grand Clarendon home enjoys a pleasant aspect in a central location.
It features four living areas including separate living, dining, tiled family room and a home theatre/games room.
Triple stacked doors lead out to the huge concreted covered alfresco and family friendly level turfed yard. Giving you an ideal space to entertain family and friends.
There is a stunning stone top kitchen with 900mm stainless steel oven, breakfast bar and walk in pantry.
Upstairs there are five double deluxe size bedrooms, the main bedroom with walk in robe and ensuite along with the main bathroom that features floor to ceiling tiles, semi frameless shower screen and a large tub.
Downstairs there is a study or guest bedroom and powder room.
The home enjoys full ducted air-conditioning, 21 solar panel (10kw) system, electric roller shutters to most windows, multiple storage and linen cupboards, clear shield security screens and an alarm system.
There is also internal access to the double garage.
Set on 521sqm this modern family friendly home is positioned close to schools, shops, cafes and local conveniences.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.