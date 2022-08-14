Dutch star Michael van Gerwen says he's back to his best after taking out the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters in Townsville.
Van Gerwen defeated World No.1 Gerwyn Price 8-5 in the final on Saturday night at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre.
Price at one point led 4-1 in the decider but the current World Matchplay and Premier League champion showed his skill by fighting back to win a classic encounter.
The PDC's flagship roadshow event was in regional Australia for the first time after it was supposed to have been in Townsville in 2019.
COVID forced a delay and van Gerwen said winning in North Queensland was extra special because of the wait.
"It's the first time I've been over here and to win it in Townsville means a lot to me.
"Wherever I'm going to play in any tournament I am competing in, I want to win."
The Queensland Darts Masters was van Gerwen's 17th World Series of Darts title and his third televised TV win since pulling out of the World Cup of Darts in June to have wrist surgery.
The 33-year-old heads to the PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong next Friday and Saturday in good form and he is looking to add to his World Series tally.
Queenslander Gordon Mathers had a great tournament, winning his first games on the TV stage.
He was eventually beaten in the semi-final by Price, while the Welshman also defeated 'The Wizard' Simon Whitlock in the last eight.
PDC chief executive Matt Porter said bringing the World Series to Townsville was important for the continued spread of darts around the world and it was good to see the players from Down Under putting on a good show for the home fans.
It's something tipped to continue with strong crowd numbers expected when the PDC World Series comes to the WEC this week.
"It's special to go to new markets, Townsville being one of them this year," he said
"It's good to have the best players in the world, but it's even better to have the best players from the home country as well because that's who the crowd can really hang their hat on.
"To see Simon Whitlock and Gordon Mathers do so well was great.
"Although Damon Heta lost in the first round, he played very well and he's part of that World Cup-winning team with Whitlock.
"That's the kind of delivery we want to give to the audience because they are their heroes.
''It's the people they can grow up and be, if they're young players looking to get into the game."
