Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Darts

By Phil Dillon
Updated August 14 2022 - 8:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Michael van Gerwen says he has hit form after taking out the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters in Townsville. Picture: Getty Images

Dutch star Michael van Gerwen says he's back to his best after taking out the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters in Townsville.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.