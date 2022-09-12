Why Wollongong is "Bike City'

More than just another race, cycling champions have given their all to win the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and define their career. All happening in Wollongong from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 25.
From a one-day event in 1927, the event has expanded to an eight-day event including U23, Junior, Time Trial and Team Time Trial events.
In February 2021, Wollongong was named a UCI Bike City - the only one in the Southern Hemisphere, and one of 18 worldwide - recognising the region's commitment to cycling as a sport, mode of transport and a lifestyle.
Today, cycling is part of the fabric of Wollongong. Visitors and locals frequent the Blue Mile shared pathway that hugs the city shoreline, the new Cringila Hills bike park, city cycleways and developing pump tracks.
It is expected that there will be:
But there is so much more to see and experience in Wollongong - see here for more information about this coastal city.
See wollongong2022.com.au
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.