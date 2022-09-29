Check out the latest revamped playground in the Illawarra

If you thought squally wet weather was going to stop a bunch of kids from enjoying the new play space at Reddall Reserve, think again.
When The Red Lamp play space was officially opened, Jade Scott's four children were ready to squeeze every drop of joy out of the new equipment possible.
For months the family has enjoyed the nearby ninja warrior playground and "patiently" waited for the upgrade to be completed.
"We always come and play in the park but really we've only been waiting for the new part to open," eight-year-old Alora said, in between launching three-year-old Logan on the flying fox.
"This is just the best."
Her mum not only testified to the kids' excitement but was overjoyed at the inclusivity now on offer at the Lake Illawarra playground.
"They have been waiting months for this to happen," she said, seamlessly managing to keep tabs on who was where.
All have special needs, so discovering the flying fox has an accessible seat, and a seatbelt, was a pleasant surprise.
"I've never been to a playground with one of them before. It's great, it means everyone can play together."
Netball friends, 11-year-olds Milli Benson, Macy Tabone and Addyson Plummer were all impressed, too.
"It's amazing," they said in unison.
"Just so much better than it was."
The park's highlight is the 8m-high cube multi-tower with a rope bridge connected to the 'red lamp' structure, which lights at night thanks to solar panels.
There's a number of slides and tunnels, a 25m flying fox, nature play and discovery area, in-ground trampolines, swing sets including a nest swing, an accessible carousel, sensory panels and more.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer and the council's new chief executive officer Michael Archer were there to do the grown-up ribbon-cutting and pay tribute to all involved.
"The Red Lamp is an incredible new feature for our city that encourages people of all ages, abilities and cultures to come together," Cr Homer said.
"I am especially pleased that council worked hard to consult our community on the features they wanted to include. Their feedback and ideas have been incorporated into the design, which is fantastic."
Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS) was awarded the contract to build the play space.
The upgraded equipment is part of the Reddall Reserve Master Plan, which also includes upgrades to the foreshore, kiosk, boat ramp and more.
