Not just for kids: Best Halloween events for adults in the Illawarra

Halloween is not just for kids, with plenty of things for adults to do as well.
Whether it is a musical performances, an open mic night or themed markets, there is something for everyone in the lead-up to Halloween and on the night itself.
We have put together a list of some of the best Halloween events planned for the Illawarra.
Luminous: Music for the Mind
This Halloween event, at Wollongong Youth Centre, is on Friday, October 28, 5pm-11pm. Wollongong City Council and Wollongong Youth Services present the free night of live music to highlight Mental Health Month for youth and young adults. Acts include The Lazy Eyes, Shakamoto, Pipoltr, Gradient and Acid Amora. Prizes for best costume. For people aged 12-24, their family and friends.
Featuring Wollongong's dopest rappers, the event is at The Servo Truck Food Bar, Port Kembla, on Friday, October 28, 5pm-10pm. Put on your scariest outfit, grab your crew and join the vibes. Details/tickets here
The Bulli Beats & Eats Halloween-themed market is at Bulli Showground, Saturday, October 29, 5pm-10pm, and includes synthetic ice-skating rink, food trucks, bar, stalls, live music. Free entry. Dogs on leads welcome. Prizes for the first 50 people who arrive in Halloween costumes.
Halloween with The Pragmatics at The Vault Port Kembla, Saturday, October 29. Doors open 6pm, show starts at 7.30pm. The Pragmatics bring their signature four-part harmonies and a song list of anthems, classic rock, soul, mod and Americana from the 1960s to today. Come dressed for Halloween, enjoy a themed drink and be in the running to win a best-dressed prize. Tickets here.
Port Kembla Fear Fest will be held in Wentworth Street, Port Kembla, Saturday, October 29, 10am-10pm. Chimera Crystals is hosting the family-friendly event in the historic town of Port Kembla, which will be decorated for the occasion. There will be free lollies and activities for the kids and prizes for best dressed. Various businesses will also be involved and offer their own Halloween activities. Note: Some activities will be ticketed.
The monthly markets at The Wentworth, Port Kembla, on Saturday, October 29, 10am-2pm, will be Halloween themed. Stallholders selling food, flowers, gifts, crafts, collectables and more will be dressed up. There will also be live music and the markets are pet-friendly.
Collegians Figtree will host Halloween on the Green on Sunday, October 30. The afternoon will feature live music, with food and special themed cocktails, including the Witches Cauldron, available for purchase. There will be a jumping castle and activities for the kids, as well as a free milkshake and Halloween goody bag for best dressed.
Dogs in the Park Halloween event, Albion Park Showground, Sunday, October 30, 10am-3pm.
Josh Smith will again transform his home at Second Avenue, Port Kembla into Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze on Monday, October 31, 4pm-8.30pm. Free.
