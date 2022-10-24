Not just for kids: Best Halloween events for adults in the Illawarra

Port Kembla Fear Fest will be held in Wentworth Street, Port Kembla, Saturday, October 29, 10am-10pm. Chimera Crystals is hosting the family-friendly event in the historic town of Port Kembla, which will be decorated for the occasion. There will be free lollies and activities for the kids and prizes for best dressed. Various businesses will also be involved and offer their own Halloween activities. Note: Some activities will be ticketed.