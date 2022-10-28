Focus on perpetrators of domestic violence

Central to the success of any plan, campaign, action or service that seeks to eliminate violence against women and children is to centre, honestly and radically, the voices of victim-survivors: their stories, their knowledge, their professional understanding, their expertise, their wisdom, their solutions and their criticisms. Lula Dembele is a victim - survivor of men's violence, and a Special Advisor to the Illawarra Women's Health Centre. She is formidable, fiercely intelligent, and relentless in her work to support victim- survivors, ensuring they are at the centre of designing, driving and evaluating change. Equally, and as importantly if change is to occur, she works to make those who perpetrate violence against women and children are held clearly and fully responsible and accountable for their actions.