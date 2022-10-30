Illawarra Mercury
Slam dunk: Nowra worker sacked over a basketball mishap

Updated October 30 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
An employee of a Nowra business was sacked after breaking a backboard while using clumps of dirt to shoot hoops in lieu of a basketball.

A Nowra airconditioning technician who shattered a basketball backboard while on a job has failed to win his job back through the Fair Work Commission.

