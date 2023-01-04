Is an MBA worth it in Australia? Here are the facts

Here are the facts related to earning an MBA in Australia-the different types of programs available, the expected costs involved, and potential job outcomes for graduates. Picture Shutterstock

Are you considering a business degree in Australia but are unsure if an MBA is worth it? You're not alone-many debates studying the degree and the potential return. Large investments in time and money mean students should weigh their options carefully before committing to such a long-term program.

In this blog post, we'll discuss the facts related to earning an MBA in Australia-the different types of programs available, the expected costs involved, and potential job outcomes for graduates. Read on for all your need-to-know information about pursuing an MBA in Australia.

What is an MBA?

A Master of Business Administration degree is earned by completing graduate-level coursework in business administration. The curriculum of an MBA online or in-person typically covers a variety of topics in business, such as accounting, finance, marketing, and organisational management.

Earning an MBA can benefit professionals or entrepreneurs looking to advance their careers in business. Some common career paths for MBA graduates include roles in corporate management, consulting, investment banking, and entrepreneurship.

What are the benefits of earning an MBA?

An MBA can provide several benefits to its graduates. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is that an MBA can help you earn more money. A recent study by Payscale found that the average salary for MBA graduates is $114,000, compared to $71,000 for those with only a bachelor's degree.

An MBA can also help you advance your career. According to the same study, MBAs are more likely to be promoted and receive raises than those without an MBA. And an MBA can give you the skills you need to start your own business.

What are the different types of MBA study modes available in Australia?

With the MBA, you have multiple options and streams you can study, even advanced degrees are available. But for professionals, the degree is extremely flexible and can accommodate you at almost any stage in your career. Let's look at the three study modes for the MBA programs available in Australia: full-time, part-time, and online.

Full-time

MBA is a traditional program where students attend classes on campus for two years. This is the most expensive option but offers the most exposure to professors and classmates.

Part-time

MBA is a less intensive version of the full-time program. Students attend class one or two days per week, and the program usually takes three or four years to complete. This option is cheaper than the full-time program but offers less exposure to professors and classmates.

Online

Online MBA is a newer option that allows students to complete coursework from home. This option is cheaper than the other two programs but offers less exposure to professors and classmates.

What are the costs associated with pursuing an MBA in Australia?

The costs of pursuing an MBA in Australia vary depending on the school and the program. Generally, tuition for an MBA program in Australia can be anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000. Additional fees for textbooks, materials, and campus amenities may also be involved.

Additionally, international students often need to pay an application fee and a visa fee. Some schools also offer scholarships and financial aid to help offset the cost of tuition.

What are the job prospects for MBA graduates in Australia?

The job prospects for MBA graduates in Australia are good. There are several top-ranked business schools in the country, and their graduates are highly sought-after by employers. The skills that MBA students learn, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork, are in high demand by Australian businesses.

In addition to the general skills, MBAs learn, many business schools also offer specialisations in specific areas, such as finance, marketing, or strategy. MBA graduates can often find jobs in their area of interest. Australia is a prosperous country with a strong economy, creating opportunities for MBA graduates. Employers in Australia recognise the value of an MBA degree and are willing to pay good salaries to attract talented professionals.

Is it worth it?