THE record for the world's longest busking session is held at 26 hours - but Wollongong musician, Scott Burford is hoping to change that.
Mr Burford will busk for 26 and a half hours at the Tamworth Country Music Festival between 9am Thursday, January 19 and 11:30am Friday, January 20.
And he's doing it all in the name of charity.
Money thrown into his guitar case will help sick kids at Ronald McDonald House Charities, and support men's mental health at Movember.
A good mate of Mr Burford's, who's helping the musician with his task, Tim Manton, said Movember is "close to his heart".
For the record attempt to be successful, Mr Burford can't play the same song within four hours, can have just 30 seconds between each song, and five minutes to an hour break for the bathroom.
"He's got some snacks, plenty of water," Mr Manton said.
"But he's got to be careful. He can't drink or eat too much, because then he spends too much time away.
"He's a great guy. He does a lot of stuff for other people."
