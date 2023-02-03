Sustainability is more than a trendy buzzword. It's becoming a cornerstone in the lives of eco-conscious homemakers. And while sustainability is guiding consumer choices, when it comes to one of our most often-used items, we could be falling behind.
It is estimated 1.8 million mattresses are discarded in Australia each year, resulting in 22,000 tonnes of landfill. Less than 20 per cent are partially recycled, and the bulk is being dumped.
Family-owned mattress manufacturer A.H. Beard say it's time for us to start thinking about sustainable sleep, and the first step is choosing a mattress that aligns with our environmental values as well as our sleep and health needs.
Established in Australia in 1899, mattress maker A.H. Beard is on a mission to improve lives through better sleep, including peace of mind for customers knowing they've made an environmentally conscious choice.
"In an eco-friendly era, there's a sustainable alternative for most products on the market," Beard's chief executive officer Tony Pearson said.
"However, mattresses are an exception. Instead, we're seeing a rise in often unsustainable, low-cost mattress products taking an increased share of the Aussie market."
Imagine fast fashion, but for beds. These mattresses contribute to unsustainable manufacturing processes with negative impacts for the planet, just like their clothing counterparts.
Thankfully, manufacturers such as A.H. Beard are exploring more sustainable and innovative product solutions to help their customers unlock a rejuvenating sleep, without costing the environment.
The Origins mattress range from A.H Beard is a sustainable alternative to the non-recyclable products that flood the market and harm the planet.
The company uses locally-sourced wool and organic cotton as well as a soft fibre made from the pulp of sustainably-grown eucalypts. In addition, mattresses feature the world's first 100 per cent recyclable pocket spring support system.
"By being made free from synthetic foams and glues, the mattress components can be disassembled for recycling at the end of their life, and go on to be repurposed. Together, these factors work to support Australian growers and create wealth in our local community," Tony said.
