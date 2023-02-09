The NSW State Emergency Services have been receiving more than a call a minute for assistance since 11am as heavy rains slam the Illawarra.
The SES has responded to 337 jobs today and counting, with about 300 of those calls coming from the Illawarra.
LIVE COVERAGE: Wild weather hits the Illawarra, roads under water
Twenty-three separate flood rescues have been carried out, with most of them ongoing at 1pm.
The suburbs of Unanderra, Woonona and Bulli have been hit particularly hard with localised flash flooding and a number of roads closed.
In Stanwell Park locals watched in horror as a car was washed into the ocean at Baird Park.
Flood rescues have involved people trapped in cars and multiple people trapped in buildings. In one case, SES crews responded to reports of people trapped in vehicles in Berkeley.
As the response is ongoing, it is unclear whether people were injured and required medical attention.
The bulk of the calls have been since 11am as a storm cell moved north along the NSW South Coast, impacting the Illawarra late this morning.
Rainy conditions are expected to continue in the Illawarra this afternoon, with parts of also Sydney affected.
The SES is reminding residents to only travel if they have to and to not drive through flooded roads.
Residents who have been flooded in the past should prepare for similar conditions, particularly in low lying areas.
More to come.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.