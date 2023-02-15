Neglected Berkeley dog died with maggots in wound

A court has heard distressing detail of a dog's final days in circumstances of extreme neglect at Berkeley.
The dog was euthanized after it was taken to a vet in September, by then emaciated and barely able to stand, with maggots in its infected wound, its tail mutilated and the muscles in its head so wasted, it looked as though its skull had caved in.
An RSPCA inspector determined the dog, a six-year-old American Staffordshire cross named Zeus, had likely spent up to eight weeks in pain and suffering.
On Wednesday Zeus' long-time owner, Jefferey Wallace Richards, 37, of Berkeley, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
Wollongong Local Court heard Richards took the dog to Greencross Veterinary Clinic at Fairy Meadow late on September 21 after a neighbour intervened.
Richards would later tell RSPCA inspectors the dog usually slept inside, but had been put under the house the night before because he had been "trashing the house".
Richards admitted he hadn't wormed Zeus in about a year and said the dog's declining health over a period of about ten weeks came at a challenging time in his life, with his elderly father in failing health, and another family member seriously ill.
"I didn't have any money [for the vet], didn't wanna ask for help," he said.
Asked if he tried surrendering the dog he said, "sorry, I just had a lot on".
"I knew he was getting bad ... I didn't have time to physically surrender him myself," he said, adding he didn't have the money for the RSPCA's "surrender fee".
The inspector then told him, "there is a surrender fee, but if you cannot afford it, we will still accept the animal, especially if they're in a condition like that".
The court heard Zeus lapped up almost a litre of water and had a "ravenous" appetite once offered food at the vet clinic.
"This degree of thirst alone would indicate at least a 2-3 week period of improper regular access to clean, fresh drinking water," the RSPCA inspector wrote.
The vet found the dog with sunken eye sockets and and muscle wastage over its head, chest and sacral vertebrae. The vertebrae on its tail were exposed and it had swollen, septic joints, "deep, ulcerative lesions" and numerous pressure sores.
There were two open wounds on its right hip, up to half a centimetre deep with pus, maggots and bone exposed.
Clearly in pain, the dog tried to bite the vet when he was examined, but otherwise was wobbly on his feet, struggling to stand for long and unable to get comfortable when he lay down.
The vet determined it would be cruel to keep the dog alive.
Richards will return to court for sentencing on April 6.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.