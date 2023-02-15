Illawarra Mercury
Graphic Content

Neglected Berkeley dog died with maggots in wound

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 6:03pm
Jefferey Wallace Richards departs Wollongong Courthouse on Wednesday, charged with neglecting his late dog, Zeus.

A court has heard distressing detail of a dog's final days in circumstances of extreme neglect at Berkeley.

Local News

