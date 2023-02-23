Illawarra Mercury
No seats, great eats: Where to find Wollongong's best food trucks

By Ben Langford
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:33pm, first published February 23 2023 - 2:17pm
Experienced chef Anthony Green and Belinda Green dish out the delicacies from Fanny's Fab Fare. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Mobile, self-contained and less expensive than a cafe - why food trucks are the future, and where to find Wollongong's best.

Hold on, I will be with you soon, Anthony Green calls out from inside his tiny food trailer, named Fanny's Fab Fare, as the swarming crowd threatens to overwhelm all sense of order.

