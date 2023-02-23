No seats, great eats: Where to find Wollongong's best food trucks

The menu at Chicken Van Man - all based on an original marinade - was born by accident. Illawarra-raised Chounlamountry was trying to make jerk chicken for the family while living in London. "I tried that, I failed, and I landed on something different", he told Weekender. He spent six months perfecting the recipe and "people seemed to like it so I decided to commercialise it", so upon returning to Australia bought a van and started cooking.

