Some 44 teams from around Australia converged on the seaside town of Kiama for the 51st running of the annual Kiama Sevens tournament.
Twenty eight men's rugby teams and 16 women's sides descended on Kiama Showground and Chittick Oval from 8am on Saturday.
Host club Kiama kicked off proceedings at Chittick Oval with a clash against Grenfell Rugby, while Molong played Albury Wodonga at the nearby Kiama Showground.
There were seven trophies and nearly $40,000 in prize money up for grabs during the tournament, which attracted some of the best teams and players from around Australia.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
