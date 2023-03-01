Wollongong's Bachelor couple Laura and Matty J undergo ultimate makeover

Wollongong power couple Laura Byrne and Matty J have graced the small screen once again, this time to give Laura's family home a complete makeover.
The match, paired on television's The Bachelor, have now made a life together with two beautiful children though Nan's house is "clogged with clutter" making it hard to bring the kids over.
That's where celebrity declutter gurus Cherie Barber, Angie Kent and Peter Walsh come in, ready to do a face-lift for the Nine Network's Space Invaders.
"I want to have a space my mum feels comfortable in, but I also want to be able to have memories for my children here and for us to be able to do sleep overs and Christmases," an emotional Laura told the cameras.
Kim took on several large renovation projects around the house which were clearly unfinished due to a death in the family and breaking her hip, which meant other rooms became the "dumping ground" for junk as there was no designated places for things to go.
"I don't have guests over, because I'm too ashamed of the house," Kim said.
The renovation program revealed the family Wollongong home to be crammed full from stained glass doors, to paperwork, craft goods, coat hangers and toys, musical instruments - the camera's were unkind and made it look almost like a hoarders house at times.
The family was left shocked after only four rooms of the 1950s Wollongong home were emptied but the contents still managed to fill a warehouse.
"There is a tonne of clothes," host Peter boomed as he pointed to multiple tables in the warehouse. "Not only that, we have 550 hanging items of clothing."
After the shock of seeing the sheer quantity of the clutter, the experts got to work (with the help of the family and some trades) and made the family residence "liveable".
First up, they donated a lot of their unwanted items to charity - reducing the contents of the four chosen rooms by 73 per cent.
With much paint, wallpaper, curtains, light fittings and a stack of new furniture from Fantastic Furniture, Kmart and Officeworks the home looked worthy of being in a glossy magazine.
"As a result of us renovating four of these rooms, our renovation has uplifted your property by $70,000," Cherie told the Byrne family.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
