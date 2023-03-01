Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's Bachelor couple Laura and Matty J undergo ultimate makeover

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong power couple Laura Byrne and Matty J have graced the small screen once again, this time to give Laura's family home a complete makeover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.