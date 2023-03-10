Breathe easy by boosting air quality

Increased rainfall and humidity can result in reduced air quality in our home environment.
Opening doors and windows can catch a cross breeze. Electric fans will help by moving air around.
Sometimes it simply isn't enough, especially for those with allergies.
Mitsubishi home appliance manager Jean-Marc Adele encourages families to focus on what they can control when it comes to improving home air quality.
"People are seeking ways to create better airflow in their homes and reduce the amount of airborne particles they breathe, and air purifiers are a great way to do so," Jean-Marc said.
Wet, muggy weather can increase mould growth. And higher pollen counts could be contributing to the increased number of people suffering from respiratory symptoms.
An air purifier can help improve indoor air quality and reduce exposure to common asthma and allergy triggers such as pet allergens, dust, pollen, and some gases.
Warmer nights make falling asleep a lot trickier and on top of that, bacteria, fungi, dust mites, pollen, and animal dander often loom in our bedrooms.
"These allergens can cause issues such as sinus headaches, itchy eyes, and congestion, all resulting in an unhappy and restless night's sleep."
Jean-Marc suggests using an air purifier, which can help those with respiratory problems by creating a clean and comfortable air environment throughout your home including the bedrooms.
Mould can have a significant impact on health, yet shockingly, an estimated 5.7 million Australians are living with potentially harmful mould in their homes.
A dehumidifier reduces humidity and condensation which are the conditions that cause mould growth on furniture, drapes, walls, bed linens, and clothing.
Appliances such as Mitsubishi Electric E85R air purifier have a two-layer HEPA filter system which filters up to 99 per cent of ultra-fine particles in the air. Choose an air purifier with auto-cleaning function for better performance.
"For maximum efficiency of your air purifier, it should be placed out of the way but still have open airflow with minimal humidity in the area," Jean-Marc said.
Placing your air purifier in a corner can limit the air quantity that is cycled through the appliance. Ideal spots are against a wall, or near doorways or closed windows. Placed here, the unit can capture the most moving air possible to filter out any irritating pollutants before it is distributed around interior spaces.
A type of fungi, mould is most commonly black, green or white, and reproduces by making spores. In homes, mould associated with damp surfaces and furnishings can trigger serious health issues. Effective removal of mould can involve harsh chemicals requiring proper ventilation and personal protective wear. When in doubt, call in the professionals. Tips to help avoid mould taking hold: Fix water leaks, install extraction fans, raise mattresses from the floor and vent clothes dryers to outdoors.
