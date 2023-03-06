I think in Shellharbour, Chris Homer thinks that because he got an excellent number of votes to become Mayor he feels if he stands for the state seat against Anna Watson he will win that also. But the real answer he became Mayor was the ALP candidate was past her use-by date and was no longer doing a good job. If the ALP had nominated a new candidate to replace her we would still enjoy a Labor Mayor. I do feel that Chris Homer seems to be doing a good job in his current position.