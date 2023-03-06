Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Why should struggle street subsidise the rich? Letters to the Editor, March 7, 2023

March 7 2023 - 4:30am
(Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)

It is unacceptable that people with super balances of more than $3 million expect to be subsidised by their children's generation who are struggling to pay mortgages and raise their families, or by their grandchildren who can't even afford a home deposit. Good on Albanese for introducing this modest reform, but we need a much more wide-ranging discussion about how senior citizens can be adequately supported without imposing an intolerable burden on our descendants.

