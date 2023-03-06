It is unacceptable that people with super balances of more than $3 million expect to be subsidised by their children's generation who are struggling to pay mortgages and raise their families, or by their grandchildren who can't even afford a home deposit. Good on Albanese for introducing this modest reform, but we need a much more wide-ranging discussion about how senior citizens can be adequately supported without imposing an intolerable burden on our descendants.
Joan Zealey, Balgownie
Re the story regarding the aged care facility of Blue Haven (Mercury, March 4), the decision in 2013 to build an aged care facility was a good one due to the lack of such infrastructure in this area which was very much needed at the time. However, the cost blowout from an original sum of $40 million to $103 million in 2018 for new infrastructure, according to the Mercury timeline should have rung alarm bells for councillors, but fell on deaf ears.
The current newly elected councillors have been totally in disarray, with a few exceptions, there is no unity or consideration of the facts presented and that was obvious at the special meeting held on February 23e where no common sense but ideological decisions were made by the Labor and Greens councillors.
We the ratepayers have not been privy to the forensic financial report that was initiated by the council but all councillors have, and on that evidence the right decisions should have been made to avoid the possibility of an Administrator being appointed to fix this total stuff up.
The Mayor, Neil Riley who has very patiently tried to guide these ideologists in the right direction unfortunately failed and this will inevitably fail our community and fortunately will get rid of irresponsible politically motivated elected representatives.
John Ernst, Kiama Downs
I think in Shellharbour, Chris Homer thinks that because he got an excellent number of votes to become Mayor he feels if he stands for the state seat against Anna Watson he will win that also. But the real answer he became Mayor was the ALP candidate was past her use-by date and was no longer doing a good job. If the ALP had nominated a new candidate to replace her we would still enjoy a Labor Mayor. I do feel that Chris Homer seems to be doing a good job in his current position.
If ever it is time to replace our state Liberal government it is now; they are spending our money on sporting venues and nothing on hospitals, ambulance, fire services and teachers. They want to build everything overseas which costs a lot more in the long run. The trams they had built failed in 6 months, and the ferries are not suitable.
Richard Cannan, Warilla
