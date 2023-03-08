Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Liberals reveal their candidates for the Illawarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Liberal party has endorsed candidates for all Illawarra electorates as nominations close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.