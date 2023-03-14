Illawarra Mercury
WaveFM host Jade Tonta ia backing this World Down Syndrome Day fundraiser

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
March 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Jade Tonta, Wave FM Breakfast Show host, with daughters Lulu Tonta (age 9) and Arwen Tonta (age 5) show off their socks in preparation for the Rock Your Sock fundraiser on World Down Syndrome Day. Picture by Robert Peet.

Radio host Jade Tonta and professional photographer Stephanie Rodden met at a photo shoot. Not for the co-host of Wave FM's breakfast show but rather for her then four-year-old daughter, Lulu.

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

