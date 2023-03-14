Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/AUKUS

Nuclear subs deal should 'send a shiver through Illawarra', Greens say

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Aukus' submarines would eventually replace Australia's diesel-powered Collins class vessels such as HMAS Farncomb, pictured here in Devonport, Tasmania.

The people of the Illawarra were being "treated like mugs" by the lack of open information about a potential nuclear submarine base at Port Kembla, the Greens say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.