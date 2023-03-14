Illawarra Mercury
Reports predicts dire result if Kiama proceeds with Blue Haven sale

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 14 2023
Val Sherlock said Kiama council should be "embarrassed" by the sale of Blue Haven. Picture by Connor Pearce

In a last ditch effort to prevent the sale of parts of the Blue Haven aged care facilities owned by Kiama Council, unions have released a report that paints a dire picture of the privatisation of aged care facilities owned by the LGA.

