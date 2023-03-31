Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Coffee makers to suit your skills, budget and decor

By Your Home
March 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The buns are easy - just buy and bake. But the fancy swirls on the cappuccinos might need a little practise. Picture Shutterstock.
The buns are easy - just buy and bake. But the fancy swirls on the cappuccinos might need a little practise. Picture Shutterstock.
Coffee makers such as Nespresso Vertuo POP are available in a range of colours to suit your decor. Picture supplied
Coffee makers such as Nespresso Vertuo POP are available in a range of colours to suit your decor. Picture supplied

Coffee and hot cross buns must surely be one of Easter's most simple and spicy pleasures. And while some folks head to the corner cafe, others are making barista-quality coffee at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.