Fully-automatic coffee machines are growing in popularity - no surprises there. They are convenient appliances for busy families that appreciate fresh flavoursome coffee without the hassle of grinding beans. These machines will have a built-in grinder as well as a compartment for ground coffee and most times, a milk-frothing wand and auto-froth function. Operators can set-and-forget the dials to ensure each cup is just the way they like it. Machines are available with multi-user settings, smart-home tech compatibility, self-cleaning function and more. Coffee lovers will pay for the convenience with some automatic appliances fetching up to $4000.