Coffee and hot cross buns must surely be one of Easter's most simple and spicy pleasures. And while some folks head to the corner cafe, others are making barista-quality coffee at home.
Sales of home coffee makers has soared and there is a machine on the market to suit your tastes, budget, skill level, and even your decor. Let's look at a few options.
Pod and capsule-type coffee makers appear to the be most-sold on the local market. Makes sense because they are affordable and compact as well as being easy to operate and mostly maintenance free. Pod machines are versatile and manufacturers have more freedom with shape and colour.
Well known Nespresso brand of pod machines has recently released Vertuo POP. This lightweight and stylish appliance is available in six colours - red, yellow, mint, blue, black and white. Pod users can select from a wide variety of coffee styles and flavours and brand ambassador Mitch Monaghan encourages at-home baristas to experiment with different Nespresso coffee varieties to find a perfect match.
Pick a pod, place your cup, push a button.
Manual coffee makers usually have a traditional group head into which goes a scoop of ground coffee which is tamped with a supplied gadget. The click and twist of the group head is pure satisfaction. So too the obligatory removal and clang-clang to remove the residual coffee grounds.
The operator controls the flow of coffee and therefore can customise each cup. Manual machines often have milk-frothing capability. Purchase ground coffee or buy a bean grinder for freshness. Prices vary from very affordable to super expensive. Regular cleaning and maintenance is essential. The machine and optional bean grinder will take up more bench space than a pod-style coffee maker. The fun you'll have is well worth the trade.
Semi-automatic coffee makers are similar to manual, however the operator can pre-set water levels to control the pour. Brand and quality will dictate price, but usually less costly than fully automatic. Regular maintenance is required to keep things running smoothly. Ideal choice for those seeking a balance between total control and complete submission.
Fully-automatic coffee machines are growing in popularity - no surprises there. They are convenient appliances for busy families that appreciate fresh flavoursome coffee without the hassle of grinding beans. These machines will have a built-in grinder as well as a compartment for ground coffee and most times, a milk-frothing wand and auto-froth function. Operators can set-and-forget the dials to ensure each cup is just the way they like it. Machines are available with multi-user settings, smart-home tech compatibility, self-cleaning function and more. Coffee lovers will pay for the convenience with some automatic appliances fetching up to $4000.
Planning a kitchen renovation? Consider designing a special place for a fully-automatic built-in coffee maker. Prices are comparable for automatic bench-top models and fully-integrated appliances. Well worth it when space is available, and it could be the wow factor that sways a future buyer.
Percolators, pour overs, coffee drippers, plungers, pots, and even portable pressers for a day at the footy or a week in the bush. So many choices and a seemingly endless variety of gorgeous bean blends. Put the kettle on, warm a hot cross bun, and ponder your options.
