Symbio Wildlife Park is leading the way for koala conservation after the devastating impacts of the 2020 bushfires left the native species on the verge of extinction.
Illawarra's popular wildlife park today announced their three-year-partnership with South32, launching new technology for mapping of the endangered marsupials.
Symbio Wildlife Park marketing manager Kevin Fallon said the partnership was a fantastic effort in protecting the iconic koalas.
"Koalas are synonymous with Australia, when people think of Australia, they think of koalas and kangaroos."
The $470,000 grant from South32, Mr Fallon said, will enable Symbio to bring thermal drones into actions along with the development of an educational app for children.
"Over three years which we will be doing extensive surveys of koalas across the entire Mount Kembla region as well as stretching into Appin," he said.
"On top of that we are developing the first-of-its-kind augmented reality educational app which will hopefully be used by students not only across the country but across the world."
"We are very excited to partner with Symbio, they do some incredible work in not only wildlife conservation but also in education," Mr Baker said.
"I think it will have benefits right now and also for years to come, they've got some tremendous plans."
