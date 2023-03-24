Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Symbio to help protect Mount Kembla and Appin koalas with new drone technology

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Prangell and Zoe Ridge from Symbio and Peter Baker vice president operations South32 with koalas at Symbio. Picture by Robert Peet

Symbio Wildlife Park is leading the way for koala conservation after the devastating impacts of the 2020 bushfires left the native species on the verge of extinction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.