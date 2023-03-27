Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong ED 'in the spotlight' with Ryan Park to be sworn in as Health Minister

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 3:00pm
Soon-to-be health minister Ryan Park has promised that the Illawarra's struggling emergency departments will be in the spotlight now that he's in charge of overseeing the state's health system.

