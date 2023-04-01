The 54-year heartbreak continues for Wollongong after the Northern Districts Butchers created their own piece of history with a 86-run victory in the Cricket Illawarra one-day grand final at North Dalton Park on Saturday.
The win capped off a tremendous year for the Butchers, who picked up three trophies this season, having won the Twenty20 competition and finishing the campaign as minor premiers.
Jackson Stewart and the Northern Districts team he captains did well to compile 9-179 batting first and then their slow bowlers took over, ripping through Wollongong's strong batting order.
Spinners Jono Fowles (4-17) off 10 overs and Bailey Leadbitter (4-11) off five overs were immense.
Leg-spinner Xavier McDevitt (0-21) also bowled well despite not taking a wicket.
Skipper Stewart (1-20) off six overs and Englishman Jack Plum (1-22) off 7.4 overs also contributed to the win.
But it was the form of Justin Brancato with the bat and with the gloves behind the wicket which set up the win for the Butchers.
The opener Brancato batted throughout the whole 50 overs to score a well made 83 not out.
His impressive knock went a long way to helping Northern Districts set a very competitive total.
Only his captain Jackson Stewart offered him any real support making a quickfire 20, with the pair combining for a 66-run second wicket stand.
Unfortunately only one other batsman hit double figures as Wollongong maintained the pressure with some tight-knight bowling.
Lighthouse Keepers captain Toby Dodds was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 5-44 from his 10 overs.
Aydin Brown (1-15), Cooper Bramley (1-12) and Jayden Zahra-Smith (1-38) all picked up a wicket apiece.
Stewart praised man-of-the match Brancato and his slow bowlers for delivering a special win for the club.
"I couldn't be happier with how we played. It's been an incredible season winning the minor premiership, the T 20 and now the grand final. I couldn't be prouder of these guys," he said.
Stewart was especially pleased with the work of Brancato with the bat and behind the stumps.
"He just batted so well. To bat through the innings in a final like that when the pressure's on is incredible," he said.
"He worked so hard. He was excellent behind the stumps as well for batting 50 overs. His gloves were fantastic."
Stewart added his slow bowlers, like they had been all season, were brilliant when it mattered most.
"That's been the strength of our team all season. The slow bowlers have again produced the goods when we've needed them to," he said.
"When the game is on the line that's the guys we turn to and they never fail to deliver. They were very good today as a unit and individually.
"It's a great day for our club."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
