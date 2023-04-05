Time-poor Illawarra parents outsource the 'homemade' Easter parade hat

I had to buy all the stuff to make them for my own children anyway so I thought, might as well buy a few extra hats and see if we can sell them.- Amy Vudmaska
Crafty Illawarra mums are carving out a side hustle in glitter and chook feathers, as other parents outsource a sometimes-despised festive tradition: the crafting of the Easter parade hat.
From her Lake Heights home, Amy Vudmaska bedazzles hats for the masses.
She says she's done a roaring trade this parade season, selling 80 hats, with another 25 in production on Wednesday, for late-comers.
"I have six kids and that's how it all started - I had to buy all the stuff to make them for my own children anyway so I thought, might as well buy a few extra hats and see if we can sell them," Ms Vudmaska told the Mercury.
"Last year they were pretty popular, but this year has definitely been the biggest, most popular year.
"My sister's actually been helping me because it's become too much for me to handle."
The sisters sell to parents who have forgotten about parade day, or whose young children have lost the note sent home from school until the last-minute.
Other parents find the store has run out of materials, or simply don't have time for crafting a hat themselves, she says.
"People might be working more, because the cost of everything's gone up," she said.
"Also some kids don't like craft, and some parents don't want their house full of glitter.
"There's glitter everywhere at my house, but I don't mind."
Ms Vudmaska is one of several Illawarra traders using Facebook Marketplace to sell ready-made hats.
At $15 a pop, hers are among the best-value hats on the market.
The hats are deliberately "bright and colourful and fun", with shiny materials, cut-outs and fluffy creatures on top.
But for Ms Vudmaska, the hats also have a serious side.
After losing her 35-year-old husband to an unexplained heart attack in December, the craft has provided a welcome distraction.
"I don't make a huge profit. I try to keep them affordable for everyone," she said.
"One lady just messaged me and said her son loved it so much and had a great time showing it off at the parade. It's great to get feedback.
"Keeping busy is definitely helping with my grief at the moment."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.