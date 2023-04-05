Illawarra Mercury
Time-poor Illawarra parents outsource the 'homemade' Easter parade hat

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:57pm
Amy Vudmaska, with daughter Azahli, has made a side business selling ready-to-wear Easter parade hats to time-poor Illawarar parents. Picture: Wesley Longergan
Amy Vudmaska, with daughter Azahli, has made a side business selling ready-to-wear Easter parade hats to time-poor Illawarar parents. Picture: Wesley Longergan

I had to buy all the stuff to make them for my own children anyway so I thought, might as well buy a few extra hats and see if we can sell them.

- Amy Vudmaska

Crafty Illawarra mums are carving out a side hustle in glitter and chook feathers, as other parents outsource a sometimes-despised festive tradition: the crafting of the Easter parade hat.

Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

