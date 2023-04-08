With the threat of dreaded trackwork all weekend, for Illawarra families wanting to have a bit of special easter fun, without fighting for a carpark at Sydney Olympic Park, there was no place better to be than Illawarra's very own easter show.
Held at the Towradgi Beach Hotel, the family favourite carnival had rides, entertainment, markets and showbags, spread throughout the carpark of the venue.
Dropping by for a special appearance was the easter bunny, handing out delicious treats to young and the not so young.
For many the rides were the star of the show, with dodgem cars, a ferris wheel, giant slide as well as sideshow games keeping patrons entertained for the day.
Classic carnival favourites with fairy floss, snow cones and face paint made for smiles all around.
Now in its 12th year, the Towradgi Easter Show has been a no fuss, local option for the long weekend, and this year was no exception.
