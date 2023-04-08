Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Photos

Towradgi Easter Show returns for 12th year in 2023

Updated April 9 2023 - 12:29pm, first published April 8 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the threat of dreaded trackwork all weekend, for Illawarra families wanting to have a bit of special easter fun, without fighting for a carpark at Sydney Olympic Park, there was no place better to be than Illawarra's very own easter show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.