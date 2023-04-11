Officials urge at-risk groups to book-in as flu shots arrive in the Illawarra

This year's influenza vaccinations are now available at doctors and pharmacies across the Illawarra, with authorities trying to overcome last year's low take-up across the state ahead of a predicted significant flu season.
With cases already higher than at this time last year and on par with 2019's record-breaking flu season, Premier Chris Minns and Health Minister Ryan Park have urged everyone aged 6 months and over to get their shot as soon as possible.
In 2022, less than a third of children under five and only two-thirds of people aged over 65 received their annual flu shot, despite the vaccine being free for these groups considered to be at high risk.
In addition to under fives and over 65s, Aboriginal people from 6 months of age, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions.
"Influenza is highly contagious and can be deadly for some people, so if you are in one of these priority groups, please take advantage of the free flu vaccine as soon as possible," Mr Minns said.
Mr Park said vaccines were available at GPs for any age group, and through pharmacies for those five and over.
"When people book, they should ask their pharmacist or GP if they are eligible for a free flu vaccine," he said. "There is plenty of stock available throughout the state, so now is the time to book your shot."
There have been 7068 cases of influenza recorded in NSW so far in 2023, with 376 in the Illawarra.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said flu seasons were unpredictable, but vaccinations ensured people were protected.
"If you are aged 65 and over, or at higher risk of severe illness, we also recommend you receive a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time," she said.
All adults can get a COVID-19 booster six months or more from their last shot or confirmed infection.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
