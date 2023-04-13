Illawarra Mercury
Rock 'n' Roll Wrestling Presents Wrestling For A Cause fundraiser for Jacob Purcell after brain cancer diagnosis

By Tareyn Varley
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:37pm, first published April 13 2023 - 10:20am
Jacob Purcell, his wife Maddi and local wrestlers Bachelor, Moses and Hunter PS Hayes (AKA Wollongong-based promoter Luke Potter). Picture by Sylvia Liber
After being diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer at the end of last year, Brownsville's Jacob Purcell was given some encouraging news in the past week.

