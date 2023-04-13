Owner of Eden Antiques, Collectables & Old Wares Eric Wolske has spoken of the devastation after arriving on Saturday morning, April 8, to discover the shop on Imlay Street had been broken into, three glass cabinets smashed and more than $100,000 worth of jewellery stolen.
Mr Wolske said the first indication something was amiss when he arrived at work was the pile of paperback books on the floor at the front counter.
Sometime between closing time at 4pm on Good Friday and Mr Wolske's arrival to work on Saturday morning at 9am, the shop was the target of a break and enter.
Police said 220 gold and silver rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and brooches were taken.
"We are devastated with the loss of these items, many of these pieces were one-off items, particularly the late Victorian pieces," Mr Wolske said.
"[They] had a distinctive style and some of these pieces may well have been commissioned items for the original owners.
"The tale of their history is what makes these pieces as precious as the item itself."
Mr Wolske said each of the items were easily identifiable and had a white jewellery tag with description and price and a code on reverse side.
While Mr Wolske said the police were tracking those responsible using CCTV footage, he is also asking for the community's assistance in locating items.
He has asked anyone with contacts in antiques, jewellery, pawn-broking or online sales, such as Marketplace/Buy Swap Sell, to share the images he has posted.
His post had been shared more than 200 times across the nation by April 12.
Anyone with information is urged to call Eden Police on 02 6491 5280 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
