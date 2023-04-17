Shell Cove a lifesaver for Shellharbour City's budget

Without the ongoing windfall from the Shell Cove project, Shellharbour City Council's budget would be in the red.
That would mean less money to spend on things like road repairs, libraries or upgrading local parks.
In papers for Tuesday night's council meeting, it states the organisation's budget is in surplus to the tune of $59.4 million.
"This includes council's share of the Shell Cove project's 2023-24 profit forecast of $66.3 million," council papers stated.
"Excluding the Shell Cove profit, council is proposing to commence the year with an operating performance deficit of $6.9 million."
The surplus means council can better weather the hit of inflation than other councils with much less robust bottom lines.
"The high inflationary environment the organisation is currently operating within has seen pressures being experienced in not only day-to-day costs, but also depreciation," the papers stated.
"With NSW councils being required to record most of their assets at current replacement cost values, the high inflation environment has seen those replacement costs increase significantly in recent times leading to an increase in depreciation expenses."
Even with the healthy-looking budget, council is looking at ways to save money - including starting council meetings earlier.
At Tuesday's meeting councillors will vote on a change to its Code of Meeting Practice, which would see them get an early start - opening council meetings at 6pm rather than 6.30pm.
According to council papers the move is aimed at reducing the amount of overtime worked by staff.
A council spokeswoman said any savings in overtime payments "will not be significant".
"Making the meeting start time earlier is about improving efficiencies and reducing staff hours worked," the spokeswoman said.
"The time change also considers that Council staff and Councillors have worked all day prior to attending Council meetings and therefore the earlier start will assist with reducing fatigue.
Council papers recommend councillors vote to put the new Code of Meeting Practice out for public exhibition.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
