Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Our kids will know you were a hero': Madison's heart-wrenching vow to Steven Tougher

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:26am, first published May 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Steven Tougher's closest family and friends shared memories of him with thousands who attended and watched his memorial service, it was clear he was born for the job he died doing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.