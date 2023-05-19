Outdoor living is a family favourite even through the cooler months. Birthdays and anniversaries, as well as football.
Adbri Masonry ambassador Jason Hodges has some do-it-yourself ideas to help create a warm and welcoming outdoor area for winter gatherings.
Even better, Jason has taken time to find a solution to match your budget.
A smaller budget is all about stretching the imagination, doing it yourself, using less and buying little.
"Fire pits create a wonderful ambience, providing an enjoyable feature for the garden and a natural gathering spot for socialising and entertaining," Jason said.
"It's a great focal point, I like to describe it as nature's TV, people are naturally drawn to the campfire-like atmosphere."
Jason's first choice for a fire pit is Miniwall from Adbri Masonry. Easy to stack in a circle, gives a great finish and creates a safety barrier for children and pets.
Whether it's a muddy area alongside the house, or kerbside appeal to your front door, a step-stone path is a home project you can easily complete on a reasonable budget.
"Paths are very easy to install, especially if you choose a step-stone pattern, as opposed to a solid path.
One of the most popular uses for concrete pavers is the side-path project, typically a narrow side of the house where grass doesn't grow. Worse still, after rain this area can become soggy," Jason said.
A step-stone path can reclaim this area for usable space. Choose a paver that is both slip resistant and elegant such as Euro Stone.
Jason said a healthy budget will go a long way in terms of project ideas, and making a standout feature in your backyard.
"Don't be put off by budget restraints when considering a backyard renovation. A multi-functional and visually appealing outdoor space is achievable, and considerably easy, on a budget.
Just ensure to have a plan in mind and stick to areas that you know will fit within your budget," Jason said.
Paving is the perfect way to freshen up the backyard and create a low maintenance, multi-functional area that can be appreciated by the whole family and enjoyed day and night.
Depending on the size of your backyard, updating the entertainment-area pavers is a great option as it extends the livability of your space and acts as an investment project.
When undertaking a more costly, project, ensure to choose the right product. A paver that is timeless and beautiful as well as durable. Insist on high quality to match your financial outlay.
"Improving your lifestyle through investment in the backyard space doesn't need to be daunting. It's a matter of having a clear plan and sticking to a DIY-friendly project that can deliver cost-effective results," Jason said.
Building retaining walls with plants and built-in seating is a great functional project that serves as a statement piece in the backyard and an investment in the home.
Retaining walls that are utilised as garden beds, but also double up as casual seating in your garden, can be great for entertaining.
Adbri Masonry has a unique block profile that features a contrast of a natural stone-like texture and a contemporary, smooth surface. The result is finished walls that boast a modern appeal which is perfect for achieving that high-end look.
Remember to check with local council before installing outdoor structures, stone features, retaining walls and fire pits.
