Why wallpaper is making a comeback

Once upon a time, hanging wallpaper was a time consuming task involving messy glue as well as multiple tools such as brushes and rollers.
Removing wallpaper was equally as bothersome - steaming and scraping and trying to dissolve the residual adhesive. Understandably, home makers opted for painted walls even though wallpaper adds personality and individual style to any room.
Good news for wallpaper lovers, it's making a comeback thanks to new technology and easy do-it-yourself products. And it's no longer just for walls.
Transform home decor manager Lisa Sisay said when it comes to installation many people are choosing to experiment with wallpaper in less traditional spaces.
"Whether it be on a ceiling, in between wall panels or shelves, gone are the days of wallpaper simply covering a wall head to toe. The creative options are endless," Lisa said.
If you're ready for an interior revamp, Transform peel-and-stick wallpaper is a ready-to-use, self-adhesive digitally printed paper.
A do-it-yourself option that can be easily repositioned during installation, and as your taste changes, you can simply peel off and replace with a new design or colour.
Lisa said with endless design options, wallpaper is a great way to show-off your personal style and transform your home. Whether you prefer colourful or neutral, patterned or abstract, textured or smooth, geometric or floral. Wallpaper can add impact to any space.
Once a major investment in a home's look, wallpaper is now a design element that can easily be changed with the trends thanks to the peel-and-stick technology.
It allows home makers to quickly install wallpaper without the need for messy pasting tables. Those who are currently leasing a home can make it their very own. Lisa said Transform peel-and-stick wallpaper can be peeled off by hand without fear of ruining the wall beneath.
Wallpaper has seen a huge shift in designs, styles, applications, and even functionality in the past few years.
As well as creating feature walls, it can be used for an array of craft and upcycle projects such as covering a table into the ultimate kid's colouring station. Wallpaper each room in a doll's house, add a splash of style to dresser drawers, china cabinets and bookcases.
The Transform range comes in a variety of fashion-led designs including popular brick finish for an earthy, natural look. Choose from lush greenery or whimsical florals, large graphics or block colours.
Let your imagination take over this weekend. Use easy peel-and-stick wallpaper to create a tranquil reading corner, romantic bedroom or bright and breezy child's bedroom.
