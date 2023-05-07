The search for missing rock fisherman Michael Bui who was swept off rocks in Kiama has been called off after six days of looking.
The 72-year-old Campbelltown man was fishing near Kiama Blowhole when he was swept into the ocean at 6.45pm on May 2.
He was not wearing a life jacket.
"He was witnessed going in by his mate and he was calling out for help," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
Tan Tran, a family member of the fisherman who rushed to Kiama to watch the search unfold, said Mr Bui was an experienced fisherman.
"He's been fishing for a long time, he's been here for 40 years. I don't know what happened," he said.
Sunday's conditions were rough and uncomfortable on the ocean for searchers, Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
"The search has been physically tough for our members, but their commitment has been unwavering," he said.
Late Sunday, a NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the search has concluded.
"Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District commenced an extensive search of the water and surrounding area, with assistance from Marine Area Command, Kiama Surf Life Savers, NSW Ambulance paramedics and Polair, however no one was located," she said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
