Hundreds of students from across the Illawarra and the South Coast are considering their future career options after attending the Illawarra Schools Career Expo in Berkeley on Tuesday.
The two-day event at the Illawarra Sports Stadium is a chance for Year 10, 11 and 12 students to find out more about pathways to university, TAFE and jobs under the one roof.
Aimee Yavuzer, 18, from Illawarra Sports High said it was a great event where students were given lots of information.
While Emily Yeaman, 17, said she was learning lots.
Among the stall holders was the University of Wollongong, TAFE NSW, the Illawarra Mercury, Charles Sturt University and
Felicity Leate, an English teacher at Edmund Rice College said it was her second time bringing students to the event.
"It's a really interesting event. It gets the students interested in the range of opportunities available to them," she said.
Flick through our pictures from the event below:
Ceradwen Cole from Robert Menzie College attended the expo as a student four years ago and is now studying speech therapy and psychology at Macquarie University. She was at the event to tell students about her experience.
"It is a really good event. I was a student at St Johns' so I remember what it was like when I came here when I was in Year 10-12," she said.
Among the stall holders was Mindflight7, a virtual reality programme which brings to live future careers. The stall was popular for students who got to don VR headsets to try out a job virtually.
Meeti Shah, logistics member for the organisation said students were most interested in trying out the forklift simulator and the open heart surgery programme.
"We have a lot of students coming in from different schools and they are enjoying using the VR so far. The headsets provide students with an experience so they can see what their future careers can look like," she said.
Scott Irving, a training co-ordinator for Nowra-based Silkonsky Australia said the expo was an opportunity for them to showcase alternative career and training paths for students.
The firm maintains aircraft the Royal Australian Navy and offers apprenticeships and traineeships.
"A lot of the students don't know they can do this. You do not have to go to university to do this type of work," Mr Irving said.
The hopes to see 5,000 students be exposed to local educational and employment establishments across Tuesday and Wednesday.
