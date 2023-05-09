Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Everything you need to know about the Illawarra Schools Career Expo

By Newsroom
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of students from across the Illawarra and the South Coast are considering their future career options after attending the Illawarra Schools Career Expo in Berkeley on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.