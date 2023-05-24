Who needs the Northern Lights when we have Borealis in the Vines?

The captivating art installation has already delighted more than a million people around the world. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Borealis in the Vines.

Have you dreamed of one day seeing the spectacular Northern Lights?



Well, dream no longer because this winter you can experience the mesmerising sight without travelling across the world. You just need to head to the beautiful Southern Highlands.



Borealis in the Vines begins today in Bowral, bringing the ethereal beauty of the Northern Lights to local winery Centennial Vineyards as part of the popular town's new Winterfest celebration.



It's the chance to experience the captivating art installation Borealis, created by internationally-renowned Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher, that's already delighted more than a million people around the world.



The dazzling light show combines technology and art to create unique auroras that transport the audience to the Arctic Circle.



Each show is different - colour, movement, density of light beams and changing weather conditions work together to create variations that dance across the night sky.

Last winter, Borealis was enjoyed by more than 50,000 people in Daylesford, Victoria, when it took place there. This is the fourth time it's travelled to Australia since it launched in 2016 at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. It's also appeared in Sydney, Perth and Adelaide.

Now it's Bowral's turn and local co-producer Andrew Kay says the Southern Highlands is the perfect place for the breathtaking event.



"The magic and awe of Borealis is elevated in darkness and surrounded by nature," he said.



"With its own unique natural beauty, the Southern Highlands is the ideal location to recreate this spectacular effect at Centennial Vineyards with its vast stellar space."



The dazzling Borealis at Daylesford last year. Picture supplied.

The magnificent show, happening every Thursday to Sunday until June 30, is thanks to a $623,678 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund which aims to support the social and economic recovery and prosperity of Regional NSW.

Borealis is not just about what you'll see, but also what you'll hear.



It's set to a tranquil soundtrack created by French composer Guillaume Desbois. Using synthesisers and traditional instruments, the sounds develop in layers and add to the sense of wonder of the light show, creating an immersive experience.



Borealis in the Vines is just one more of many reasons to visit this popular destination located 90 minutes from Sydney and two hours from Canberra, nestled in the shadows of Mount Gibraltar in the Southern Highlands.



The Bowral Winterfest is inviting visitors to embrace the beginning of winter with plenty of winter-warming food and beverages to enjoy as the magic of Borealis illuminates the landscape.



Bowral itself is home to stunning private gardens and grand old estates, with an ever-growing reputation for its boutique shops, world-class restaurants and cafes, weekend markets to explore, and lots of accommodation options from cosy cottages to high-end hideaways to snuggle up.



Borealis in the Vines at Centennial Vineyard tickets are on sale now via Ticketek with prices starting at $10 for children and $25 for adults. A VIP experience package is also available, starting at $55 per person. The VIP package allows priority entry into Borealis in The Vines, souvenir lanyards, access to premium viewing area and one drink voucher redeemable for champagne, wine, beer or soft drink. For more information visit borealisau.com

