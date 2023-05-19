Illawarra Mercury
Police and our justice system have got to pass the pub test and quickly

May 20 2023 - 8:00am
Karen Iles is a member of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre team responsible for the establishment of the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre in the Illawarra.
Reading the media coverage of the Police and Department of Prosecutions Inquiry into the handling of the trial of Bruce Lehrmann one thing jumped out at me this week.

