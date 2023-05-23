Scroll down for the recipe ...
The rising cost of living has become a major problem for everyone, from households trying to put dinner on the table to restaurants trying to attract people to eat out.
Each week a respected chef or notable eatery of the Illawarra will reveal their best budget-friendly weeknight meal and the recipe behind it.
First off the rank is Daniel Sherley, head chef of Debutant on Keira Street in Wollongong.
The sophisticated French-style steakhouse has recently launched a $15 wagyu burger in their lunch specials, among other deals to entice people to return to their tables.
At his other venue, Rookie, they have also switched up the menu for winter and now have "feed me" banquet-style menus they can produce for cheaper.
"The mid-week trade has dropped off; people are saving [their money] and going out for special occasions," Daniel said.
One big tip for saving money in the kitchen, he said, is to buy things "whole" like a whole chicken, then break it into four portions.
"The roast things you can put in the pan with it, just turn into a one pan wonder," he said.
"It's easy to get flavoured by the juices coming out of the chicken. So, potatoes carrots, and if you want to get a bit crazy you can look at Swedes and parsnips as well."
If strapped for time, just microwave some rice, pull out a tortilla and some avocado and make a Mexican-inspired wrap with your chicken.
However, Beef Bourguingnon (or sometimes known as Beef Burgundy) is a winter favourite of Daniel's and is easy to do on a budget, he said, as you can use a chuck steak or other cheaper cut of beef.
This is the meal he's chosen to share his secret recipe to.
* Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Opus
* Where is your go-to for a meal out? Harbourfront Restaurant
* Favourite cheap eat? I like variety but #1Saigon senses #2 chef choice the hainanese chicken rice is a favourite
* Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Leisure coast fruit market
* Thing you love most about the Illawarra? The abundance of beaches and my friends and family are all here
1. Preheat oven to 175°c
2. Heat the oil in a large dutch oven or heavy based pot. Sauté the bacon until crisp and browned. Transfer to a large dish and set aside.
3. Pat dry beef with paper towel; sear in batches in the hot oil/bacon fat until browned on all sides. Remove to the dish with the bacon.
4. In the remaining oil/bacon fat, sauté the carrots and diced onions until softened, , then add 4 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drain excess fat (leave about 1 tablespoon in the pan) and return the bacon and beef back into the pot; season salt and ground pepper. Sprinkle with flour, toss well and cook for 4-5 minutes to brown.
5. Add the pearl onions, wine and enough stock so that the meat is barely covered. Then add the tomato paste and herbs. Bring to a simmer on the stove.
6. Cover, transfer to lower part of the oven and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, or until the meat is fall apart tender.
7. In the last 5 minutes of cooking time, prepare your mushrooms:
Heat butter and oil in a pan cook mushrooms until browned and add garlic towards the end season with salt and pepper.
8. Place a colander over a large pot (I do this in my clean kitchen sink). Remove the casserole from the oven and carefully empty its contents into the colander (you want to collect the sauce only). Discard the herbs
9. Return the beef mixture back into the dutch oven or pot. Add the mushrooms over the meat.
10. Remove any fat off the sauce( if any) and simmer for a minute or two, skimming off any additional fat which rises to the surface (this is easier the next day)
11. Taste for seasoning and adjust salt and pepper, if desired. Pour the sauce over the meat amd serve
12. Serve with mashed potatoes
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.