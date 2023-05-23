Clocking Off, yes, you should

In the hazy-mazy days of the pandemic years, working from home made it feel like you were always "on".
Even if you shut the laptop, way back in your subconscious you knew it was there, that little light waiting to wink at you when you lifted the lid again.
And if you were laptop-free, there's always some deadline or timeframe you probably need to meet.
Now, with our new 5pm newsletter, the Illawarra Mercury is giving you the chance to keep up-to-date and clock off at the same time.
Weird? No.
We'll highlight a couple of issues of the day and then link you up with the articles you may have missed as the news cycle moved on relentlessly throughout the day.
It could be an Illawarra take on a state issue, it could well be slice of good news to brighten your evening or even something from behind the scenes from the day that needed sharing.
The experts say there's value in psychologically clocking off and we agree, but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll stop.
There'll always be content on our socials - Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - and, of course, there's always the morning newsletter with even more of the best articles from the Illawarra.
