The 30-minute city: are we just dreaming?

Timetables and transport hubs need to be coordinated with facilities planned for the use of bikes, e-bikes and cars. Networks should be planned for the expansion of residential areas and increased density around access points (hubs) - with the user at the centre of the planning. For example, Amsterdam has just opened a public bike garage that holds 7000 bicycles and is connected to its central railway station by a moving walkway - facilitating active and public transport options.